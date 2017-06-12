800

Afghan official: US troops kill 3 civilians amid attack

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:35 am 06/12/2017 07:35am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says U.S. troops opened fire after their convoy was attacked in eastern Nangarhar province, killing three civilians.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says a convoy was en route to a mission Sunday night when it was struck by a roadside bomb. Khogyani says the troops reacted by opening fire, killing a father and two sons.

Douglas High, a spokesman for the NATO mission in Afghanistan, confirmed that a convoy transporting U.S. and Afghan soldiers was struck by a roadside bomb and attacked with small arms fire.

High said in a statement that the soldiers returned fire in self-defense and there were no U.S. casualties.

“We have not received any official allegations of civilian casualties,” High said.

