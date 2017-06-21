502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » $80,000 raised online for…

$80,000 raised online for family of missing Chinese scholar

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:26 pm 06/21/2017 12:26pm
Share

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — An online fundraising effort has brought in more than $80,000 for the family of a visiting scholar from China who disappeared from the University of Illinois.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rRsuTx ) that the U of I Community Credit Union setup the website to help relatives of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang, who was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the central Illinois university when she disappeared June 9. More than 2,100 people have donated the money, which has totaled much more than the original $30,000 goal.

UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler says Zhang’s father, aunt and boyfriend have arrived from China and are staying in university housing. She says members of the UI Chinese Students and Scholars Association are providing them with meals.

Zhang is from Jianyang, China. There is a $40,000 reward in her case.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » $80,000 raised online for…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News