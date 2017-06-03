Latest News

3 giant pandas return to China from Japan under agreement

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 2:53 am 06/06/2017 02:53am
In this Monday, June 5, 2017 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, giant panda named "Yang Bang" is in a cage after arriving at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. Three giant pandas born and raised in Japan have arrived in Chengdu in southwestern China on Monday night, where they will begin a new life, and, hopefully, breed. (Xue Yubin/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Three giant pandas born and raised in Japan have been returned to China under a standard agreement to encourage breeding by the rare animals.

The pair of twins and their younger sister had been living at Wakayama Adventure World in southern Japan.

The three arrived Monday night in the city of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province that is home to most wild pandas as well as sanctuaries and breeding centers.

The official Xinhua News Agency were traveling Tuesday to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding where they will be quarantined and have an orientation period before being displayed to the public.

Around 420 pandas live in captivity, the majority within China, while an estimated 1,864 live in the wild.

