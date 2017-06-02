502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » 2 Angolan journalists charged…

2 Angolan journalists charged with insulting the state

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 9:29 am 06/21/2017 09:29am
Share
FILE -- in this file photo taken May 11, 2014 Angolan journalist and human rights advocate, Rafael Marques de Morais, smiles during a visit to Johannesburg, South Africa. Marques de Morais says he and another journalist face charges of insulting the state for an article about an allegedly unethical real estate deal involving the attorney general. AP Photo/Simon Allison, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Two journalists in Angola face charges of insulting the state for an article about an allegedly unethical real estate deal involving the attorney general, one of the journalists said Wednesday.

Rafael Marques de Morais, a human rights advocate whose Maka Angola website posts articles about alleged state corruption, said he was informed of the May 12 indictment on Tuesday and that he has five days to contest it before a judge sets a trial date.

The Maka Angola article about the real estate deal was published in the weekly newspaper “O Crime” by journalist Mariano Bras Lourenco, who also has been indicted, Marques said in an email. Conviction on the charges carries a penalty of up to six years, he added.

The two journalists violated professional ethics and slandered President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, according to the prosecution document. Dos Santos, who has been in power in the southern African nation since 1979, has said he will not run in the presidential election scheduled for Aug. 23 though he is expected to remain leader of the ruling party.

Marques, who was jailed in 1999 after criticizing dos Santos in an article, said he believes authorities are concerned that Maka Angola is “influencing opinion” and that the case against him and Lourenco is an attempt to “sow some confusion to prevent people from reposting and forwarding critical information.”

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » 2 Angolan journalists charged…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News