Latest News

Home » Latest News » WWII grenades from German…

WWII grenades from German flea market blow up in summer heat

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 5:50 am 05/30/2017 05:50am
Share
A box with the leftovers of grenades is pictured in front of a garage in Hennef, western Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Police in western Germany say a neighborhood was evacuated Monday afternoon after World War II-era grenades and other munitions bought at a flea market began exploding in summer-like heat. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say a neighborhood was evacuated after World War II-era grenades and other munitions bought at a flea market began exploding in summer-like heat.

Police said Tuesday that authorities were called after an explosion Monday afternoon in the town of Hennef, east of Bonn. They arrived to find a garage in flames, and more explosions followed.

They cleared a wide area around the home, shutting a stretch of railway and highway as experts were brought in. They secured the munitions and destroyed them in a controlled explosion in a field.

The 51-year-old homeowner, who’s under investigation for weapons law violations, told police he bought the crate of munitions at a flea market and they apparently started exploding in the hot weather.

There were no injuries.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » WWII grenades from German…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News