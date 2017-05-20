Latest News

Home » Latest News » Weston McKennie makes debut…

Weston McKennie makes debut for Schalke

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 2:29 pm 05/20/2017 02:29pm
Share

INGOLSTADT, Germany (AP) — Weston McKennie of the United States made his first professional appearance as he came on as a substitute in the 77th minute in Schalke’s Bundesliga finale on Saturday.

The 18-year-old McKennie replaced Donis Avdijaj in Schalke’s 1-1 draw against Ingolstadt. McKennie is a midfielder from Little Elm, Texas, and joined Schalke in August 2016.

McKennie and Haji Wright, 19, were added both added to the first-team roster earlier in the week, but Wright was an unused sub.

Schalke did not make its players available for the Under-20 World Cup, where the U.S. opens Monday against Ecuador.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Weston McKennie makes debut…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News