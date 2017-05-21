Latest News

WBA head calls for rematch of N’Dam-Murata middleweight bout

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 4:45 am 05/21/2017 04:45am
French champion Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam, left, gets a right from Japanese challenger Ryota Murata in the 12th round of their WBA middleweight boxing world title match in Tokyo, Saturday, May 20, 2017. N'Dam defended his title by a 2-1 decision. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)

TOKYO (AP) — WBA President Gilberto Mendoza has called for a rematch of Saturday’s middleweight title fight between Japanese boxer Ryota Murata and France’s interim champion Hassan N’Dam.

Two judges saw N’Dam win Saturday’s bout 116-112 and 115-113. The third had Murata up 117-110 — the same score Mendoza had. N’Dam was awarded the bout on points.

“First of all let me apologize to Ryota Murata, Teiken Promotions and all Japanese boxing fans,” Mendoza wrote on Twitter. “I will demand the championship committee to order a direct rematch.”

Murata, a London Olympic gold medalist who was bidding to become the second middleweight champion from Japan and the first in 22 years, sent N’Dam to the canvas several times in Saturday’s bout.

Murata’s camp was livid at the decision, which drew boos and gasps of disbelief at Ariake Coliseum.

“I am disappointed with the controversy,” Mendoza added. “My goal is to have clear decisions and prove transparency to all boxing fans.”

