Latest News

Home » Latest News » US protests 'unprofessional' intercept…

US protests ‘unprofessional’ intercept by Chinese jets

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 1:13 am 05/19/2017 01:13am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a pair of Chinese fighter jets conducted an “unprofessional” intercept of an Air Force radiation sniffing surveillance plane over the East China Sea.

Pacific Air Forces spokeswoman Lt. Col. Lori Hodge said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday when a pair of Chinese SU-30 jets approached a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft conducting a routine mission in international airspace in accordance with international law.

Hodge says the crew “characterized the intercept as unprofessional” and the issue is being addressed with China through “appropriate diplomatic and military channels.”

China declared an air defense identification zone over a large section of the East China Sea in 2013, a move the U.S. called illegitimate and has refused to recognize.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » US protests 'unprofessional' intercept…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News