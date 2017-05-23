Latest News

UEFA: ‘No specific intelligence’ of risk to Europa final

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 5:14 am 05/23/2017 05:14am
Police guard close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain, Tuesday May 23, 2017, a day after an explosion. An apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed over a dozen people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester police said Tuesday. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — UEFA says there’s no “specific intelligence” the Europa League final featuring Manchester United will be a target of attacks following the concert blast in Manchester.

United plays Ajax in the final on Wednesday night in Stockholm, and security had already been intensified following a deadly truck attack in the city last month.

UEFA says on Tuesday it’s been working with Swedish authorities for months to plan for the final, and “the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project.”

The UEFA statement added that “there is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League Final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks.”

At least 22 people were killed when an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as the performance ended on Monday in Manchester.

Man United player Jesse Lingard ?tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour.”

