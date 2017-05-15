Latest News

Tour of California Results

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 8:19 pm 05/15/2017 08:19pm
Stage 2, Modesto to San Jose
Monday

1. Rafal Majka, Bora Hansgrohe, 3 hours, 43 minutes and 46 seconds.

2. George Bennett, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

3. Ian Boswell, Team Sky, 7 seconds behind.

4. Lachlan Morton, Team Dimension Data, 7 seconds behind.

5. Robert Gesink, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 37 seconds behind.

6. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, 37 seconds behind.

7. Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Team Sky, 37 seconds behind.

8. Sam Oomen, Team Sunweb, 37 seconds behind.

9. Enric Mas, Quick-Step Floors, 37 seconds behind

10. Andrew Talansky, Cannondale Drapac, 37 seconds behind.

___

Overall

1. Rafal Majka, Bora Hansgrohe, in 7 hours, 29 minutes and 14 seconds.

2. George Bennett, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 2 seconds behind.

3. Ian Boswell, Team Sky, 14 seconds behind.

4. Lachlan Morton, Team Dimension Data, 16 seconds behind.

5. Robert Gesink, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 48 seconds behind.

6. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, same time.

7. Sam Oomen, Team Sunweb, 48 seconds behind.

8. Andrew Talansky, Cannondale Drapac, 48 seconds behind.

9. Maximilian Schachmann, Quick-Step Floors, 48 seconds behind.

10. Vegard Stake Laengen, UAE Abu Dhabi, 48 seconds behind.

___

Latest News