Tour of California Results

|Stage 2, Modesto to San Jose
|Monday
1. Rafal Majka, Bora Hansgrohe, 3 hours, 43 minutes and 46 seconds.
2. George Bennett, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.
3. Ian Boswell, Team Sky, 7 seconds behind.
4. Lachlan Morton, Team Dimension Data, 7 seconds behind.
5. Robert Gesink, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 37 seconds behind.
6. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, 37 seconds behind.
7. Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Team Sky, 37 seconds behind.
8. Sam Oomen, Team Sunweb, 37 seconds behind.
9. Enric Mas, Quick-Step Floors, 37 seconds behind
10. Andrew Talansky, Cannondale Drapac, 37 seconds behind.
___
1. Rafal Majka, Bora Hansgrohe, in 7 hours, 29 minutes and 14 seconds.
2. George Bennett, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 2 seconds behind.
3. Ian Boswell, Team Sky, 14 seconds behind.
4. Lachlan Morton, Team Dimension Data, 16 seconds behind.
5. Robert Gesink, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 48 seconds behind.
6. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, same time.
7. Sam Oomen, Team Sunweb, 48 seconds behind.
8. Andrew Talansky, Cannondale Drapac, 48 seconds behind.
9. Maximilian Schachmann, Quick-Step Floors, 48 seconds behind.
10. Vegard Stake Laengen, UAE Abu Dhabi, 48 seconds behind.
___