Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 6:56 pm 05/18/2017 06:56pm
EAST

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 2

Fordham 2, St. Bonaventure 1

Saint Joseph’s 11, George Washington 3

Northeastern 4, James Madison 3

Quinnipiac 4, Fairfield 3

St. John’s 15, Villanova 1

UMass 7, Davidson 6

MIDWEST

S. Illinois 8, Bradley 3

Xavier 17, Georgetown 2

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bethune-Cookman 6, Florida A&M 5

NAIA
Bartlesville Bracket

Oklahoma Wesleyan 16, Indiana Tech 4, OKWU advances

Bellevue Bracket

Sciences & Arts (Okla.) 5, Bellevue 4, S&A advances

Hattiesburg Bracket

William Carey 10, Southeastern (Fla.) 9, WCU advances

Kingsport Bracket

Keiser 9, Indiana Southeast 6, Keiser advances

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region

Shepherd 10, Seton Hill 3

Central Region

Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Cent. Oklahoma 0

East Region

St. Thomas Aquinas 8, S. Connecticut 3

Midwest Region

Drury 3, Bellarmine 2

Northwood (Mich.) 10, Kentucky Wesleyan 2

South Region

Nova Southeastern 20, West Alabama 5

South Central Region

Angelo St. 11, Ark.-Fort Smith 6

Southeast Region

S.C.-Aiken 6, Georgia College 5

West Region

Azusa Pacific 3, Cal Baptist 1

NCAA Division III
Central Regional

Birmingham-Southern 14, Greenville 6

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Alvernia 8, RIT 4

Johns Hopkins 15, Lesley 2

Mideast Regional

Washington & Jefferson 12, Misericordia 7

Earlham 6, Wooster 2

Midwest Regional

Wis.-LaCrosse 11, St. Scholastica 2

Wis.-Whitewater 4, St. Norbert 2

New England Regional

Babson 14, Salve Regina 3

UMass-Boston 9, Penn St.-Berks 8, 10 innings

New York Regional

Oswego 11, Ithaca 10

South Regional

Roanoke 15, Salisbury 5

LaGrange 7, Otterbein 1

West Regional

Rhodes 7, Texas-Tyler 2

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southern U. 6, Alabama A&M 2, AAMU eliminated

Prairie View A&M 8, Grambling St. 6, Grambling eliminated

Latest News
