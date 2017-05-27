Latest News

Texas beats TCU 9-3 to reach Big 12 title game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Michael Cantu homered and had three RBIs as sixth-seeded Texas advanced to the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game with a 9-3 win over TCU on Saturday night.

The win for the Longhorns (37-21) comes after they had lost 9-2 earlier in the day to the second-seeded Horned Frogs (42-16), and it sends Texas into a championship matchup with eighth-seeded Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Cantu finished 3 for 5, including his three-run home run in the fifth inning, while four other Longhorns had two hits each. Blair Henley (4-4) allowed only two unearned runs in six innings to earn the win, and Chase Shugart pitched the final three innings for his third save.

Texas led 3-0 after the first inning, and TCU starter Haylen Green (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in two innings.

