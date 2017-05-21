Latest News

Terry given guard of honor in unusual farewell

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:36 pm 05/21/2017 05:36pm
Chelsea captain John Terry applauds the fans wearing his winners medal after they won the league, following the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea players gathered to form a guard of honor as John Terry’s final appearance at Stamford Bridge came to an unusual end on Sunday.

The club’s captain and longest-serving player was substituted in the 26th minute, matching his shirt number during a 22-year association with Chelsea.

Sunderland manager David Moyes revealed afterward that his team collaborated with Chelsea to ensure the ball would go out around the 26th minute

Terry was making his 717th appearance for Chelsea, playing Sunderland in the league.

It’s not yet known whether Terry will retire at the end of this season or seek the first permanent transfer of his career.

While Terry’s Premier League career with Chelsea is now over, he could still feature when Antonio Conte’s title-winning side attempts to complete a domestic double in Saturday’s FA Cup Final against Arsenal at Wembley.

Topics:
Latest News
Latest News