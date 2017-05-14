Latest News

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 10:42 pm 05/14/2017 10:42pm
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Richard Bleier from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Vidal Nuno to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned INF Cody Asche to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Brandon Guyer on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Designated OF-INF Michael Martinez for assignment. Recalled INF-OF Erik Gonzalez from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Daniel Robertson.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Dayan Diaz from Fresno (PCL). Activated OF Teoscar Hernandez from the DL and optioned him to Fresno.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Jefry Marte to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled RHP Chad Green and INF-OF Rob Refsnyder from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Weber on 10-day DL. Announced RHP Jean Machi cleared waivers and was sent outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Jarred Cosart from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Jorge Martinez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Grant Sides.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Joeanthony Rivera.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Joe Testa.

COLLEGE

DELAWARE — Named Natasha Adair women’s basketball coach.

Topics:
Latest News
