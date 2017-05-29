Latest News

Home » Latest News » Sunday's College Baseball Scores

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 12:27 am 05/29/2017 12:27am
Share
FAR WEST

Oregon St. 4, Abilene Christian 2

Utah 11, Arizona St. 10

California 7, Arizona 4

TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

UMBC 2, Maine 1, 10 innings, UMBC to NCAA

American Athletic Conference

Houston 6, East Carolina 0, Houston to NCAA

Atlantic Coast Conference

Florida St. 7, North Carolina 3, FSU to NCAA

Big East Conference

Xavier 7, St. John’s 6, Xavier to NCAA

Big South Conference

Presbyterian 9, Winthrop 4, Winthrop eliminated

Radford 9, Presbyterian 2, Radford to NCAA

Big Ten Conference

Northwestern 6, Maryland 5, Maryland eliminated

Iowa 13, Northwestern 4, Iowa to NCAA

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 5, Oklahoma St. to NCAA

Conference USA

Rice 5, Southern Miss. 4, Rice to NCAA

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, E. Michigan 4, Ohio to NCAA

Missouri Valley Conference

Illinois St. 7, Missouri St. 2, Missouri St. eliminated

Dallas Baptist 10, Illinois St. 6, Dallas Baptist to NCAA

Mountain West Conference

San Diego St. 5, Fresno St. 3, San Diego St. to NCAA

Northeast Conference

CCSU 6, Sacred Heart 3, CCSU to NCAA

Southeastern Conference

LSU 4, Arkansas 2, LSU to NCAA

Southern Conference

Furman 6, UNC Greensboro 4

UNC Greensboro 13, Furman 1, 7 innings, UNC Greensboro to NCAA

Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama 7, Georgia Southern 6, 10 innings, South Alabama to NCAA

NCAA Division II

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, UC San Diego 5, 12 innings

Colorado Mesa 10, Quincy 3

NCAA Division III

Roanoke 10, Concordia (Ill.) 3, Concordia eliminated

North Central 5, UMass-Boston 4, UMass-Boston eliminated

Washington & Jefferson 8, Roanoke 1, Roanoke eliminated

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sunday's College Baseball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News