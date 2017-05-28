Latest News

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 4:22 pm 05/28/2017 04:22pm
TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

UMBC 2, Maine 1, 10 innings, UMBC to NCAA

American Athletic Conference

Houston 6, East Carolina 0, Houston to NCAA

Atlantic Coast Conference

Florida St. 7, North Carolina 3, FSU to NCAA

Big East Conference

Xavier 7, St. John’s 6, Xavier to NCAA

Big South Conference

Presbyterian 9, Winthrop 4, Winthrop eliminated

Big Ten Conference

Northwestern 6, Maryland 5, Maryland eliminated

Iowa 13, Northwestern 4, Iowa to NCAA

Mid-American Conference

Ohio 7, E. Michigan 4, Ohio to NCAA

Missouri Valley Conference

Illinois St. 7, Missouri St. 2, Missouri St. eliminated

Northeast Conference

CCSU 6, Sacred Heart 3, CCSU to NCAA

Southern Conference

Furman 6, UNC Greensboro 4

NCAA Division III

Roanoke 10, Concordia (Ill.) 3, Concordia eliminated

