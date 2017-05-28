Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
UMBC 2, Maine 1, 10 innings, UMBC to NCAA
|American Athletic Conference
Houston 6, East Carolina 0, Houston to NCAA
|Atlantic Coast Conference
Florida St. 7, North Carolina 3, FSU to NCAA
Xavier 7, St. John’s 6, Xavier to NCAA
Presbyterian 9, Winthrop 4, Winthrop eliminated
Northwestern 6, Maryland 5, Maryland eliminated
Iowa 13, Northwestern 4, Iowa to NCAA
Ohio 7, E. Michigan 4, Ohio to NCAA
|Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois St. 7, Missouri St. 2, Missouri St. eliminated
CCSU 6, Sacred Heart 3, CCSU to NCAA
Furman 6, UNC Greensboro 4
Roanoke 10, Concordia (Ill.) 3, Concordia eliminated