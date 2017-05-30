Latest News

Home » Latest News » Storm hits Bangladesh, destroying…

Storm hits Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of homes

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 1:09 am 05/30/2017 01:09am
Share
Bangladeshis stand by the coast of the Bay of Bengal, before the expected landfall of tropical storm Mora in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Monday, May 29, 2017. Bangladesh is bracing for its first cyclone of the year, with more than 1,000 shelters set up for people who may need to evacuate as the storm approaches the low-lying delta nation. Officials expect at least 15 districts, including Cox's Bazar and Chittagong, to be inundated by the storm surge. (AP Photo)

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A tropical storm has hit southern Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of poorly built homes in some remote islands in the Bay of Bengal. No casualties were immediately reported.

Tropical Storm Mora started crossing the country’s southern coastal region early Tuesday. Some 300,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated on Monday as the delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year, with more than 1,000 shelters set up in several districts, including Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong.

Cox’s Bazar’s chief government administrator, Ali Hossain, said the storm destroyed hundreds of homes on Saint Martins Island after it started lashing the area around midnight Monday.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 89 kilometers (55 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 117 kph (73 mph).

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Storm hits Bangladesh, destroying…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2017

Images of Memorial Day 2017 captured from across the nation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News