Storm hits Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of homes

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A tropical storm has hit southern Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of poorly built homes in some remote islands in the Bay of Bengal. No casualties were immediately reported.

Tropical Storm Mora started crossing the country’s southern coastal region early Tuesday. Some 300,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated on Monday as the delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year, with more than 1,000 shelters set up in several districts, including Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong.

Cox’s Bazar’s chief government administrator, Ali Hossain, said the storm destroyed hundreds of homes on Saint Martins Island after it started lashing the area around midnight Monday.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 89 kilometers (55 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 117 kph (73 mph).