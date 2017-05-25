Simpson’s 2 HRs lead Oklahoma St past West Virginia 8-4

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Colin Simpson hit two home runs to help No. 8 seed Oklahoma State defeat West Virginia 8-4 on Thursday night in the winner’s bracket of the Big 12 Tournament.

Simpson went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the Cowboys (28-25), the tournament’s lowest seed. Oklahoma State needed to beat Oklahoma twice at the end of the regular season just to make it to the league tournament. Now, the Cowboys need just a win on Saturday to reach the final.

Oklahoma State’s Tyler Buffett (6-5) scattered 12 hits, but gave up just four runs in 5 1/3 innings in the win. The Cowboys took control with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and three more in the top of the sixth.

Braden Zarbnisky had four hits for fourth-seeded West Virginia (33-23), which will play top-seeded Texas Tech in an elimination game on Friday. BJ Myers (4-4) took the loss for the Mountaineers.