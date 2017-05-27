Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
UMBC 9, Albany (N.Y.) 0
|American Athletic Conference
Houston 13, UConn 3, UConn eliminated
East Carolina 4, UCF 0, UCF eliminated
|Atlantic Coast Conference
Florida St. 5, Duke 1, Duke eliminated
Florida Gulf Coast 4, Jacksonville 2
UNC Asheville 6, Gardner-Webb 3, GWC eliminated
Winthrop 14, High Point 13, HPU eliminated
Minnesota 9, Iowa 3
Oklahoma St. 4, West Virginia 3, 10 innings, WVU eliminated
|Colonial Athletic Association
UNC Wilmington 10, Northeastern 1, Northeastern eliminated
Rice 13, FAU 2, FAU eliminated
Southern Miss. 6, Charlotte 5
UIC 4, Wright St. 2, UIC to NCAA
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Iona 7, Fairfield 6, Fairfield eliminated
E. Michigan 9, Cent. Michigan 1
Ohio 7, Kent St. 2, KSU eliminated
CCSU 10, Sacred Heart 4
Belmont 11, Morehead St. 6, Morehead St. eliminated
LSU 11, South Carolina 0, 7 innings, 10-run rule, USC eliminated
UNC Greensboro 12, Furman 8
Cent. Arkansas 3, Houston Baptist 0, HBU eliminated
Oral Roberts 7, N. Dakota St. 0, ORU to NCAA
Science & Arts (Okla.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 2, OWU eliminated
Concordia (Ill.) 9, Oswego 4, Oswego eliminated
Washington & Jefferson 11, Roanoke 1