Russia loses injured Dzagoev, Fernandes ahead of Confed Cup

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 7:50 am 05/22/2017 07:50am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia left injured midfielder Alan Dzagoev and defender Mario Fernandes out of its squad Monday for next month’s Confederations Cup.

CSKA Moscow said Fernandes, a naturalized Brazilian right back, will need an operation on his nose. The nature of Dzagoev’s injury hasn’t been specified.

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes for CSKA on Sunday as his team qualified for next season’s Champions League.

The injuries are another blow to Russia, which already lost Zenit St. Petersburg goalkeeper Andrei Lunyov from its original 30-man preliminary squad when he was injured last week.

Lunyov has been replaced by Arsenal Tula goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov in the 28-man list of players heading to a pre-tournament training camp in Austria. Russia will unveil a final 23-man squad by June 7.

