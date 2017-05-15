Latest News

Roadside bombing wounds 4 paramilitary troops in Pakistan

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 1:59 am 05/15/2017 01:59am
Supporters of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, a Pakistani religious group, chant slogans during a demonstration to condemn the Friday's suicide bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 14, 2017. The Islamic State group says it orchestrated a suicide attack on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, a Pakistani lawmaker, in the country's southwest, which killed 25 people but only slightly wounded the Parliamentarian. The banner in Urdu reads "'we condemn the assassination attempt on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri." (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police official says four paramilitary troops were wounded when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in the country’s southwestern Mastung district, the site of a deadly IS attack last week.

Abdul Nabi says the Frontier Corps’ vehicle was on a routine patrol in the Esplenji area when the bomb went off, apparently detonated by remote control.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but in the past Baluch separatist groups that have waged a low-level insurgency for a decade have claimed such assaults. Also, the banned extremist Lashker-e-Jhangvi claimed a similar attack on Sunday that wounded two paramilitary troops.

A suicide attack by the Islamic State group in Mastung on Friday killed 28 police. IS had said it targeted a lawmaker seen as close to the Taliban.

