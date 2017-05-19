Latest News

Referee Steinhaus promoted as 1st women in Bundesliga

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:28 am 05/19/2017 11:28am
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2009 file photo, German referee Bibiana Steinhaus is seen during the first round Women's Euro 2009 soccer match between England and Italy in Lahti, Finland. Referee Bibiana Steinhaus has been promoted to the Bundesliga next season as the first women working games in Germany’s top division. Steinhaus says she feels “disbelief, delight, joy, relief, curiosity,” in an interview published on the Germany soccer federation’s website on Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Referee Bibiana Steinhaus has been promoted to the Bundesliga for next season and will be the first women working games in Germany’s top division.

In an interview published on the German soccer federation’s website, Steinhaus said she feels “disbelief, delight, joy, relief, curiosity.”

The 38-year-old German is already proven at the top of the women’s game. She refereed the 2011 Women’s World Cup final, the 2012 London Olympic final and will work the Women’s Champions League final on June 1 in Cardiff, Wales.

She has also worked in the second division of the Bundesliga for a decade.

Steinhaus says she aims “to make female referees a normal part of professional football and show simply that they belong in the game.”

