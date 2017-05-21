Oregon State sets Pac-12 record for wins with 27

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Top-ranked Oregon State defeated Washington State 14-3 on Sunday to set the Pac-12 record for most league wins in a season with 27.

The Beavers (45-4, 27-3) topped the mark of 26 conference victories set by Arizona State in 1981.

Drew Rasmussen made his second start and fourth appearance since having Tommy John surgery, allowing three hits in 5 2/3 for the win. Rasmussen has allowed one earned run in his 11 2/3 innings.

Nick Madrigal hit a three-run homer in the Beavers’ seven-run fifth inning, and drove in two more runs in the seventh.

Madrigal didn’t think a lot of his teammates were aware of the record.

“It’s one of those things that’s nice,” he said, “but there’s still a lot more ahead of us.”

Oregon State has already secured the Pac-12 regular-season title and is expected to be among the top eight national seeds for the NCAA Tournament when the brackets are announced next Monday.

The Beavers have won all 10 of their Pac-12 series this season, seven by sweeps. Their 45 regular-season wins match the team record set in 2013.

Oregon State wraps up the regular season with a four-game series at home against Abilene Christian starting on Thursday.