Latest News

Home » Latest News » National Women's Soccer League

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:12 pm 05/30/2017 07:12pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 3 0 15 12 10
Chicago 4 2 1 13 10 7
Sky Blue FC 4 3 1 13 12 11
Seattle 3 1 3 12 17 10
Portland 3 1 3 12 9 5
Kansas City 3 2 2 11 7 5
Boston 2 3 2 8 7 8
Orlando 1 3 3 6 8 11
Houston 2 5 0 6 6 14
Washington 1 5 1 4 9 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, North Carolina 2

Sky Blue FC 2, Orlando 1

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Portland 2, Boston 0

Saturday, June 3

Kansas City at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Seattle at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » National Women's Soccer League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News