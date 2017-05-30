National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|15
|12
|10
|Chicago
|4
|2
|1
|13
|10
|7
|Sky Blue FC
|4
|3
|1
|13
|12
|11
|Seattle
|3
|1
|3
|12
|17
|10
|Portland
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|5
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|2
|11
|7
|5
|Boston
|2
|3
|2
|8
|7
|8
|Orlando
|1
|3
|3
|6
|8
|11
|Houston
|2
|5
|0
|6
|6
|14
|Washington
|1
|5
|1
|4
|9
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Chicago 3, North Carolina 2
Sky Blue FC 2, Orlando 1
Kansas City 3, Washington 2
Portland 2, Boston 0
Kansas City at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 3 p.m.