Mother from Peru granted stay from deportation

DENVER (AP) — A mother of two children who sought sanctuary at a Quaker meeting house in Denver to avoid U.S. immigration authorities has been granted a temporary stay from deportation.

Peru native Ingrid Encalada Latorre and her attorney announced Saturday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials agreed not to pursue deportation through Aug. 7.

Through a translator, the 33-year-old Latorre said she looked forward to going home with her children, who were both born in the U.S.

Her attorney said the reprieve will allow Latorre to continue her appeal of a 2010 case in which she pleaded guilty to possessing falsified or stolen identification papers that she used to get work.

Latorre is seeking to withdraw the plea, contending she received deficient legal counsel. She is scheduled for another court hearing July 7.