Monday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 1:06 am 05/30/2017 01:06am
TOURNAMENTS
NAIA

William Carey 6, Science & Arts (Okla.) 5, S&A eliminated

The Master’s 9, Keiser 2, Keiser eliminated

Faulkner 16, Missouri Baptist 2

Lewis-Clark St. 8, Oklahoma City 7

NCAA Division II

Delta St. 4, North Georgia 0, UNG eliminated

West Chester 5, Lindenwood 2

NCAA Division III
Game One

Washington & Jefferson 12, Cal Lutheran 2, W&J leads series 1-0

