Monday’s College Baseball Scores

William Carey 6, Science & Arts (Okla.) 5, S&A eliminated
The Master’s 9, Keiser 2, Keiser eliminated
Faulkner 16, Missouri Baptist 2
Lewis-Clark St. 8, Oklahoma City 7
Delta St. 4, North Georgia 0, UNG eliminated
West Chester 5, Lindenwood 2
Washington & Jefferson 12, Cal Lutheran 2, W&J leads series 1-0
