Monday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:47 pm 05/15/2017 09:47pm
EAST

Fairfield 5, Marist 4, 10 innings

Rider 6, Monmouth (NJ) 5

Northeastern 5, UConn 3

SOUTH

Hope International 4, Middle Georgia 2

Indiana-Southeast 6, Tenn. Wesleyan 2

Lyon 2, LSU-Alexandria 1, 10 innings

The Master’s 8, LSU-Shreveport 4

Truett-McConnell 10, Cumberlands (Ky.) 9, 11 innings

Webber International 3, Cent. Methodist 0

William Carey 4, Texas Wesleyan 3

MIDWEST

Antelope Valley 14, Judson 9

Concordia (Neb.) 8, Jamestown 7

Friends 5, College of Idaho 1

Marian (Ind.) 3, Tallegega 2

MidAm Nazarene 8, Midway 3

Midland 10, St. Ambrose 4

Oklahoma Science 4, Davenport 2

SOUTHWEST

Campbellsville 3, Mayville St. 2

