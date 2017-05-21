Latest News

Home » Latest News » Mercury's Diana Taurasi suspended…

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi suspended a game for forearm hit

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:15 pm 05/21/2017 01:15pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has been suspended one game without pay for hitting San Antonio Stars forward Dearica Hamby in the back of the head with a forearm.

The WNBA said Sunday she will serve her suspension Tuesday, when the Mercury hosts the New York Liberty.

Taurasi was assessed a technical foul with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 78-72 victory Friday. The league reviewed the play, and rescinded the technical but upgraded the play to a flagrant foul 2.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Mercury's Diana Taurasi suspended…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News