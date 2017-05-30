Latest News

Home » Latest News » Man City chairman says…

Man City chairman says Aguero won’t leave, hopes Toure stays

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:23 am 05/30/2017 07:23am
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak says Sergio Aguero will not be leaving in the offseason and wants Yaya Toure to “continue his journey with us” as the club prepares for another summer of heavy spending.

In his annual end-of-season review, Al-Mubarak said in an in-house interview that City was “truly going in a direction that is positive” under Pep Guardiola despite acknowledging his “disappointment” that the team failed to win a trophy this season.

He said City will “go and get some of the best talent in the world” this offseason and that Aguero, whose starting place is under pressure from Gabriel Jesus, will be at the club next season.

Toure will be out of contract next month after seven years at City.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Man City chairman says…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News