Majka wins second stage, takes Tour of California lead

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 7:48 pm 05/15/2017 07:48pm
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rafal Majka won a heads-up sprint with George Bennett after they helped a breakaway stay clear of the field, winning the second stage of the Tour of California on Monday and taking the overall lead.

Majka and Bennett were joined by Lachlan Morton and Ian Boswell in the breakaway, which knew it would stay away when it had a 50-second advantage on the peloton inside the final 2 miles.

The four of them kept attacking on the punchy climb to the finish, Morton going first and then Bennett making a move. Majka quickly responded and those two went clear, and the Polish rider for Bora-Hansgrohe managed to edge Bennett at the finish line.

The third stage Tuesday takes riders 120 miles from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay.

