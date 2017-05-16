Latest News

Maine lobsterman’s buoy found 2,500 miles away _ in France

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:41 am 05/16/2017 11:41am
ADDISON, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobsterman’s buoy has been found in France, 2,500 miles away from his boat.

WCSH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2pSwfCc ) reports Adrian Batson offered Gilbert Mellaza some Maine lobster to ship his buoy from where it washed up in Brest, France.

Mellaza had posted a photo of the buoy on a Facebook group called “Lost at Sea.” Members of the group used its ID number to track it to Batson.

Batson says the buoy’s design is from 15 years ago. He knows because he paints each of his more than 600 buoys its own color.

He says his buoys break apart to protect sea life. He plans to give the buoy to one of his grandchildren.

