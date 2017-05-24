Latest News

Lueck, Florida State outlasts Notre Dame 5-3 in 12 innings

May 24, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jackson Lueck hit his second two-run home run of the game in the bottom of the 12th inning, lifting Florida State past Notre Dame 5-3 on Wednesday at a rainy Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Lueck also homered in the sixth before ending it six innings later for the eighth-seeded Seminoles (36-20), who will advance to the semifinal round if they beat top-seeded Louisville (46-9) on Friday.

Dylan Busby started Florida State’s rally with a two-out single in the 12th before Lueck lofted a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence off Sean Guenther (3-5).

Busby also had a run-scoring double in the seventh. Andrew Karp (2-3) struck out two in two innings.

Nick Podkul hit two solo home runs for the 12th-seeded Fighting Irish (26-31).

The start of the game was delayed for 3 hours due to rain, then delayed for 38 minutes in the eighth.

