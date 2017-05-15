Latest News

Lavezzi apologizes to Chinese fans over leaked photo

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 4:42 am 05/15/2017 04:42am
BEIJING (AP) — Argentina international Ezequiel Lavezzi has apologized to his Chinese fans over a photo leaked online in which he pulls back his eyes with his fingers in a gesture widely seen as offensive.

The Hebei China Fortune forward said in a statement on the team’s microblog that he had intended no offense when the picture was taken as part of a pre-season photo shoot.

He said in the statement, dated Sunday, that he was sorry for any distress or misunderstanding caused to Chinese fans.

Lavezzi joined Hebei last year from Paris Saint-Germain as one of a clutch of high-priced signings by teams in the Chinese league. The team is coached by former Real Madrid and Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

