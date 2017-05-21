Latest News

Home » Latest News » Inoue retains WBO super…

Inoue retains WBO super flyweight title with KO of Rodriguez

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 8:39 am 05/21/2017 08:39am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Naoya Inoue of Japan retained his WBO super flyweight title for a fifth time on Sunday with a third-round knockout of Ricardo Rodriguez of the United States.

Inoue dominated from the outset and sent Rodriguez to the canvas with a left to the jaw before the referee called the bout after 1 minute, 8 seconds in the third round.

Inoue improved to 13-0-0 with 11 knockouts while Rodriguez fell to 16-4-0.

In the undercard, Japan’s Akira Yaegashi suffered a first-round technical knockout and surrendered his IBF light flyweight belt to interim champ Milan Melindo of the Philippines.

Yaegashi hit the canvas twice before the fight was stopped when Melindo floored him for a third time with a solid right.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Inoue retains WBO super…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News