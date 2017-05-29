Latest News

Indonesia police arrest 3 suspected militants after bombings

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 8:24 am 05/29/2017 08:24am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have made more arrests of suspected militants following suicide bombings in Jakarta that killed three policemen.

Central Java Police spokesman Djarod Padakova said a man identified as Wahyudi was arrested early Monday in Sukoharjo district of West Java and another man was caught hours later in the neighboring district of Karanganyar.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said a third suspect was detained a day earlier in Cibubur, near Jakarta.

Authorities in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, have now arrested a total of six suspects since the May 24 attack which targeted police at a bus terminal in eastern Jakarta.

Three policemen and the two attackers were killed and 11 people, both police and civilians, were wounded.

Latest News