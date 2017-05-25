Latest News

Home » Latest News » Indiana tops Michigan 5-4…

Indiana tops Michigan 5-4 in 13 innings at Big Ten tourney

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 2:40 pm 05/25/2017 02:40pm
Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Alex Krupa ripped an RBI single in the 13th inning and Indiana topped Michigan 5-4 on Thursday, eliminating the second-seeded Wolverines from the Big Ten Tournament.

At nearly four-and-a-half hours, the game was already the longest in tournament history when Krupa drilled a ball down the left-field line to keep the Hoosiers alive.

Michigan led 2-0 before a two-run homer from Craig Dedelow in the seventh tied it up. The Wolverines jumped back on top 3-2 on a two-out single by Jake Bivens, but Indiana’s Matt Lloyd made it 3-3 on an RBI groundout.

Logan Sowers followed with an RBI single, his first of the tournament after starting 0 for 7. But Drew Lugbauer’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth pulled Michigan even at 4-all.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Indiana tops Michigan 5-4…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News