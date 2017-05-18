Hellas Verona promoted straight back to Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Hellas Verona has won promotion straight back to Serie A, joining second-tier champion SPAL in next season’s top flight.

Hellas, which finished bottom of Serie A last season, drew 0-0 at Cesena on Thursday in its final match of the season.

That result left it level on points with third-placed Frosinone but above its rival thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Frosinone, which beat Pro Vercelli 2-1, would have avoided the playoffs if it had ended the regular season 10 points clear of fourth place. However, Perugia and Benevento also won to leave the gap at nine points.

Cittadella, Carpi and Spezia are also in the playoffs.