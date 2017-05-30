Latest News

Granite slabs from Philadelphia’s Love Park head to Sweden

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:23 am 05/30/2017 07:23am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Several slabs of granite from Philadelphia’s Love Park are being sent to Sweden for a new skateboarding project.

KYW-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2qBcP5h ) the skateboarding coordinator of the city of Malmo, Sweden, requested to use the granite for a project he says will “rock the skateboarding world.”

Love Park was a popular destination for skateboarders. Many risked fines to practice tricks during a ban on skateboarding from 2003 to 2016. The area is now under redesign to be turned into a green space, which effectively kills the skating spot.

Josh Nims, founder of the Philadelphia organization that controls use of the granite, says he views the granite as “sacred.” Nims says it was “very attractive” to send the granite to another city interested in making a skate park.

Information from: KYW-TV, http://www.kywtv.com

