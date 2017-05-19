Latest News

Home » Latest News » Friday's College Baseball Scores

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:14 pm 05/19/2017 07:14pm
Share
EAST

Albany (NY) 7, Maine 6

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Boston College 10, Notre Dame 9

Bryant 6, Rhode Island 5, 12 innings

Canisius 7, Niagara 6, 13 innings

Davidon 5, UMass 2, 10 innings

Fairfield 10, Quinnipiac 4

Monmouth (NJ), 2, Iona 0

Mount St. Mary’s 6, Wagner 3

Northeastern 6, James Madison 2

Sacred Heart 6, LIU-Brooklyn 5

St. Bonaventure 7, Fordham 6

St. John’s 6, Villanova 0

Saint Joseph’s 9, George Washington 5

Siena 6, Marist 5

William & Mary 5, Hofstra 4

SOUTH

Campbell 11, Longwood 0

Charlotte 7, Marshall 4

Elon 9, Bowling Green 2

ETSU 14, VMI 12

Jacksonville St. 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1

New Orleans 12, Northwestern 2

VCU 14, Richmond 2

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 7, E. Illinois 5

Bradley 7, S. Illinois 2

Butler 7, Creighton 1

Fort Wayne 5, N. Dakota St. 3

Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0

Ohio 8, Kent St. 5

Oral Roberts 6, W. Illinois 1

Purdue 11, Minnesota 1

Rider 6, Youngstown St. 0

S. Dakota St. 7, Omaha 2

Xavier 13, Georgetown 1

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 3, Houston Baptist 1

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bethune-Cookman 16, Norfolk St. 6

NC A&T 7, Delaware St. 4, DSU eliminated

NCAA Division II
Atlantic Region

Winston-Salem 5, Seton Hill 3

Mercyhurst 11, Millersville 4

Central Region

St. Cloud St. 12, Missouri Western 0

Ark.-Monticello 5, S. Arkansas 4, S. Arkansas eliminated

East Region

Dominican (NY) 5, S. Connecticut 3

S. New Hampshire 15, LIU Post 3

Midwest Region

Kentucky Wesleyan 10, Bellarmine 2, Bellarmine eliminated

Wayne (Mich.) 4, S. Indiana 2, SIU eliminated

South Region

West Alabama 17, Miles 15, Miles eliminated

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial 7, Georgia College 6

West Region

California Baptist 14, CSU-Chico 2, CSU-Chico eliminated

NCAA Division III
Central Regional

Washington (Mo.) 7, Greenville 1, Greenville eliminated

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Lesley 6, RIT 5, 15 innings, RIT eliminated

Elizabethtown 13, NY Maritime 5, NYM eliminated

Mideast Regional

Wooster 12, Misericordia 0, Miserocrdia eliminated

Cortland St. 10, La Roche 2, La Roche eliminated

Midwest Regional

St. Scholastica 2, St. Norbert 0, St. Norbert eliminated

St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Macalester 2, 11 innings, Macalester eliminated

New England Regional

Salve Regina 12, Penn St.-Berks 4, PSU-Berks eliminated

St. John Fisher 14, Worcester St. 7, Worcester eliminated

New York Regional

Ithaca 5, Castleton 2, Castleton eliminated

Oswego 1, Tufts 0, Tufts eliminated

South Regional

Salisbury 6, Otterbein 4, Otterbein eliminated

West Regional

Concordia (Texas) 5, Texas-Tyler 2, T-T eliminated

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Jackson St. 7, Southern U. 2

Prairie View 4, Alcorn St. 3

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Friday's College Baseball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News