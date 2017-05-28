Florida State rallies past North Carolina 7-3 for ACC title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Drew Mendoza followed Cal Raleigh’s go-ahead RBI hit with his second homer of the game during a five-run eighth inning that rallied Florida State past North Carolina 7-3 on Sunday and clinched its second Atlantic Coast Conference championship in three years.

Mendoza’s seventh homer this season, a three-run shot to right, followed his solo blast to the same area in the seventh that drew the eighth-seeded Seminoles (39-20) within 3-2. His big hit came after Taylor Walls scored on a wild pitch and Raleigh singled to left in the next inning.

Mendoza also atoned for fielding and throwing errors that allowed one of North Carolina’s three second-inning runs.

Alec Byrd (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win as three Seminoles relievers combined to hold the second-seeded Tar Heels (47-12) to three hits over the final seven innings. FSU completed a 6-0 run in Louisville over the past eight days.

FSU earned the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid and awaits seeding when the pairings are announced Monday.

The Seminoles’ Jackson Lueck was voted tournament MVP.

Mendoza, Raleigh and Matt Henderson each had two hits for the Seminoles.

Josh Hiatt (4-2) took the loss.

As if beating the host Cardinals three times wasn’t impressive enough during the Seminoles’ run, FSU also shut down the tournament’s highest-scoring team to win a seventh ACC championship. That was no easy feat considering the Tar Heels had won 18 of 21 coming in and scored 34 runs in the tournament alone, including consecutive 12-4 wins over North Carolina State and Miami to reach the final.

While North Carolina figured to eventually cool off, it seemed to have enough offense early on.

After Tyler Lynn drilled a 1-1 pitch over the right-field wall for the first run, Zack Gahagan singled to center and scored on Michael Busch’s double to the left-center gap. Busch then scored when Mendoza first bobbled Brian Miller’s two-out grounder, then overthrew Raleigh at home plate.

North Carolina seemed poised to add more in the bottom of the fourth when it loaded the bases off Andrew Karp. In came Seminoles freshman left-hander Drew Parrish, whose wicked breaking ball helped him strike out the side.

That missed opportunity was part of a seven-inning drought by North Carolina that left an opening for Florida State to slowly fight back.