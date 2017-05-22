Latest News

Home » Latest News » Ethiopia carries out mass…

Ethiopia carries out mass doping tests

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 2:36 pm 05/22/2017 02:36pm
Share

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia has conducted doping tests on more than 350 athletes, the vast majority of them track and field competitors.

Mekonnnen Yidersal, the director general of the Ethiopian National Anti-Doping Office, says the exercise was “successful” and a laboratory is expected to complete testing on the samples in 10 days.

Anti-doping authorities tested 339 track and field athletes last week. The tests coincided with the national athletics championships.

Mekonnnen says five Paralympic athletes, 10 cyclists, and five boxers were also tested.

Ethiopia’s apparently weak anti-doping program came under the spotlight last year when the World Anti-Doping Agency urged it to carry out more tests. Ethiopia has also criminalized doping. Dopers can to be sent to jail for up to five years.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Ethiopia carries out mass…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News