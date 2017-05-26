Latest News

Home » Latest News » Estrada's pinch homer lifts…

Estrada’s pinch homer lifts Minnesota over Indiana 9-8

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:56 pm 05/26/2017 09:56pm
Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Eduardo Estrada’s three-run homer gave Minnesota the lead in the eighth inning, and the third-seeded Gophers overcame a six-run deficit to beat Indiana 9-8 in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game Friday night.

After Ben Mezzenga’s two-run double pulled the Gophers within 8-6, Estrada drilled a 2-1 pitch from Kade Kryzsko (1-1) over the right-field fence for his second homer of the season.

The sixth-seeded Hoosiers (33-22-1) had gone up 6-0 in the sixth on Jeremy Houston’s solo homer.

The Gophers (35-20) had two runners on with no outs in the ninth, but Luke Miller was tagged out in a rundown between first and second after Craig Dedelow flied out, and Fred Manke struck out Logan Sowers for his second save. Tim Shannon (3-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning for the win.

Minnesota advanced to play Iowa on Saturday.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Estrada's pinch homer lifts…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News