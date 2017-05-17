Latest News

Home » Latest News » Dirk Kuyt retires after…

Dirk Kuyt retires after winning Dutch league with Feyenoord

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:21 am 05/17/2017 11:21am
Share
In this Sept. 15m 2016 file photo Feyenoord's team captain Dirk Kuyt applauds the supporters at the end of the Group A Europa League match between Feyenoord and Manchester United at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Veteran captain Dirk Kuyt scored a hat trick Sunday May 14, 2017, as Feyenoord beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 to win its 15th Dutch Eredivisie title and the first in 18 long years for its fervent fans. Kuyt returned to Feyenoord in the twilight of his career saying he wanted to lead the team to the Dutch championship and scored his 100th goal for the club in the first minute to settle nerves throughout Rotterdam. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dirk Kuyt, the veteran captain of Feyenoord who led his team to its first Dutch league title in 18 years, is retiring.

Feyenoord says the 36-year-old Kuyt, who returned to Rotterdam two years ago saying he wanted to win the league, told coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst of his decision Wednesday.

Kuyt’s 19 seasons as a professional player started at Utrecht before going to Feyenoord. He then moved to Liverpool, Fenerbahce and back to Feyenoord.

Kuyt also played 104 internationals for the Netherlands, including the World Cup final in 2010, when the Netherlands lost to Spain in extra time.

Technical director Martin van Geel says “we are unbelievably grateful to Dirk for what he has meant to Feyenoord for the last two years.”

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Dirk Kuyt retires after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News