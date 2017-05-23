Latest News

Home » Latest News » Colorado man accused of…

Colorado man accused of castrating transgender woman charged

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 6:25 pm 05/23/2017 06:25pm
Share

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of using an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment has been charged.

James Pennington was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and unauthorized practice of medicine.

According to court documents, the woman’s wife was with her during the 90-minute surgery on May 17, and the 57-year-old Pennington told the couple to call 911 if complications developed. The wife told police that after changing the dressing a few hours after the surgery, a large amount of blood poured out of the sutured wound.

Doctors were unable to reattach the testicles because of the length of time between the procedure and the 911 call.

Investigators say Pennington acknowledged removing the testicles. His phone number could not be found Tuesday.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Colorado man accused of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News