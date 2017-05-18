Latest News

Home » Latest News » Coast Guard unloads $500M…

Coast Guard unloads $500M in cocaine from 20 seizures

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:45 am 05/18/2017 11:45am
Share
This image made available by the U.S. Coast Guard, shows members of the media, gathered around pallets of seized cocaine, at a news conference, Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded nearly $500 million worth of seized cocaine from 20 separate operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Authorities say the cocaine was intercepted along the Central and South American coasts by Coast Guard cutters and a Royal Canadian Navy ship sailing with a Coast Guard team aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded cocaine in South Florida worth nearly $500 million from 20 separate seizures in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release Thursday the seizures totaled about 18.5 tons (about 18.8 metric tons) of cocaine. The recently seized drugs were brought to Port Everglades by the cutter Hamilton.

Authorities say the cocaine was intercepted along the Central and South American coasts by Coast Guard cutters and a Royal Canadian Navy ship sailing with a Coast Guard team aboard. The eastern Pacific is a prime smuggling route for cocaine headed to Mexico, where it is typically brought into the U.S.

Numerous suspected smugglers are being prosecuted by U.S. attorneys in California, along the East Coast and elsewhere as a result of the operations.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Coast Guard unloads $500M…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News