Clark scores 22, Storm shoots 61.4 percent in win over Fever

SEATTLE (AP) — Alysha Clark set a Storm record by making her first nine field-goal attempts and finished with a season-high 22 points to help Seattle rout the Indiana Fever 94-70 on Sunday.

Jewell Loyd scored 13 points while Breanna Stewart added 12 points, nine rebounds, five assist and three steals for the Storm (4-1).

Five different Seattle players scored in a 13-3 run that put the Storm up 39-25 with 4:43 left in the second quarter and they took a 13-point lead into halftime. Loyd converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer while Clark scored two baskets during a 10-4 run to open the second half and the Fever never again threatened.

Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana (2-3) with 13 points, Candice Dupree scored 11 and Natalie Achonwa added 11 points.

Seattle made 35 of 57 from the field, tying the franchise’s single-game field-goal percentage record (61.4). The Storm also shot that percentage against Connecticut last season.

