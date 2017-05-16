Latest News

Cheers! Bartender wins lottery, says he'll care for family

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe the next round is on him: A New York City bartender who hit a $7 million lottery says he has “no clue” what he’ll do with his winnings.

The New York Lottery said Tuesday that Michael Moriarty gets to keep around $4 million after required withholdings.

The 56-year-old says he’ll take care of his family and then consider any leftover funds.

Moriarty popped into a gift ship and bought the Cash Blowout scratch-off ticket after dropping off his laundry. That made him two minutes late meeting his daughter.

Moriarty notes he’s a “very punctual person.” He says after the shock of winning a lottery wears off he might want to add “very lucky” to that description.

