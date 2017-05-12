Latest News

Calf born at North Dakota ranch has 2 extra limbs

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 12:26 pm 05/12/2017 12:26pm
Gerald Skalsky holds the 1-day-old calf with an extra pair of legs attached to its neck on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at his ranch near Beulah, N.D. . The state veterinarian says the extra legs are likely due to a genetic disorder. ( Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BEULAH, N.D. (AP) — A calf born seemingly healthy at a North Dakota ranch has an extra set of limbs hanging off its neck.

State Veterinarian Susan Keller tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2r1c5L4 ) that the calf could’ve been born with one of two disorders, polydactyly or polymelia. With polymelia the extra limbs are often smaller or shrunken. Polydactyly is the result of genetic combinations involving recessive genes.

Keller says this type of defect is an “important topic that producers should not be afraid to report to their veterinarian and to all breed associations.”

The calf was born Wednesday at Gerald Skalsky’s ranch south of Beulah. Skalsky says the condition isn’t fatal and he plans to have the extra limbs surgically removed so it doesn’t get caught in a fence.

