Police: Massage therapist raped customer at Logan Airport

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 4:05 pm 05/25/2017 04:05pm
BOSTON (AP) — A massage therapist has been arrested on charges he raped a customer inside a massage studio at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Police say 29-year-old Darnell Williams, of Boston, was arraigned Thursday on a count of rape.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was attacked during a massage while waiting to fly out of the airport on Sunday night.

She told family members about it when she arrived home, and they contacted state police.

Williams was being held Thursday, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the case.

The Be Relax studio issued a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities.

Studio officials say Williams has worked at the company for more than five years and has never had a disciplinary issue.

