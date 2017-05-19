BC-BBN–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|JuTurner LAD
|39
|140
|18
|53
|.379
|Posey SF
|33
|119
|19
|45
|.378
|Zimmerman Was
|39
|141
|28
|53
|.376
|Harper Was
|37
|137
|42
|50
|.365
|Cozart Cin
|34
|125
|24
|44
|.352
|FFreeman Atl
|37
|135
|35
|46
|.341
|Kemp Atl
|28
|119
|19
|40
|.336
|Gyorko StL
|33
|118
|16
|39
|.331
|Murphy Was
|38
|153
|26
|49
|.320
|Conforto NYM
|37
|119
|28
|38
|.319
|Home Runs
FFreeman, Atlanta, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Thames, Milwaukee, 13; MarReynolds, Colorado, 12; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; Conforto, New York, 11; Myers, San Diego, 11; Votto, Cincinnati, 11.
Zimmerman, Washington, 38; Harper, Washington, 36; MarReynolds, Colorado, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 32; Shaw, Milwaukee, 32; Murphy, Washington, 31; Blackmon, Colorado, 31; 4 tied at 29.
Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 6-1; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 5-1; WPeralta, Milwaukee, 5-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-2; Greinke, Arizona, 5-2; AWood, Los Angeles, 4-0; Robles, New York, 4-1; Strasburg, Washington, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.