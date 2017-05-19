BC-BBN–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 10:11 pm 05/19/2017 10:11pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JuTurner LAD 39 140 18 53 .379
Posey SF 33 119 19 45 .378
Zimmerman Was 39 141 28 53 .376
Harper Was 37 137 42 50 .365
Cozart Cin 34 125 24 44 .352
FFreeman Atl 37 135 35 46 .341
Kemp Atl 28 119 19 40 .336
Gyorko StL 33 118 16 39 .331
Murphy Was 38 153 26 49 .320
Conforto NYM 37 119 28 38 .319
Home Runs

FFreeman, Atlanta, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Thames, Milwaukee, 13; MarReynolds, Colorado, 12; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; Conforto, New York, 11; Myers, San Diego, 11; Votto, Cincinnati, 11.

Runs Batted In

Zimmerman, Washington, 38; Harper, Washington, 36; MarReynolds, Colorado, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 32; Shaw, Milwaukee, 32; Murphy, Washington, 31; Blackmon, Colorado, 31; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 6-1; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 5-1; WPeralta, Milwaukee, 5-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-2; Greinke, Arizona, 5-2; AWood, Los Angeles, 4-0; Robles, New York, 4-1; Strasburg, Washington, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

